Oscar Collazo to make first title defense on Aug. 26 in Puerto Rico

Oscar Collazo will make the first defense of his WBO minimumweight title on Saturday, Aug. 26, facing Garen Diagan in San Juan, Puerto Rico, headlining a Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions card on DAZN.

The fight will be held at Coliseo Roberto Clemente, and it will be Collazo’s first fight in Puerto Rico since the spring of 2021. He had his first three fights in San Juan, though at smaller venues.

The press release describes Diagan (10-3, 5 KO) as a “tough southpaw,” and notes his win over veteran Simpiwe Konkco last October in South Africa. His last bout was a win over Huu Toan Le in Vietnam on Mar. 25.

Prior to that, the 27-year-old Filipino, nicknamed “Hellboy,” had lost back-to-back fights to April Jay Abne and Danai Ngiabphukhiaw.

Collazo, also a southpaw, has emerged as a top fighter at 105 lbs, beating Melvin Jerusalem convincingly to claim the WBO belt on May 27 in California, and will be a big favorite.

The show is currently slated to go head-to-head with Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko on ESPN.