Isaac Cruz had a frustrating night, but got the split decision win over Giovanni Cabrera on the Spence vs Crawford undercard.

Official scores were 114-113 for Cabrera, then 114-113 and 115-112 for Cruz. Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 115-112 and 116-111 for Cruz, who had a point deducted in the eighth round for headbutting.

It’s often said that styles make fights in boxing, and they do, and this was a case where two styles made for a weird, often annoying fight, though it seemed clear that Cruz landed the better punches throughout.

Cabrera (21-1, 7 KO) did about as you’d have expected if you’d seen him before, trying to move around, use his length and height advantages, avoid real exchanges with Cruz, but he also just doesn’t have much power and couldn’t build real momentum.

Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KO) did find out that Cabrera has a very good chin, as he nailed the underdog with clean shots that Cabrera simply ate.

“I don’t think he connected with any punches, but they are the judges, they make the decision,” Cruz said of the scoring. “We were superior tonight, but I do respect all of my opponents, and he was very good today.”

“I was frustrated a little bit, but I think he thought it was my birthday, there were so many hugs he was giving me in the fight,” Cruz added.

Asked about Ryan Garcia, who fights a division above Cruz, calling for a fight with him during the bout, Cruz responded, “If the people want the fight, and his people want to come to (PBC) and do the fight, then no problem.”