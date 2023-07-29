Boxer Felix Verdejo convicted in deaths of woman and unborn child

Felix Verdejo, who represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 Olympics and had a 29-fight professional career, was found guilty in the 2021 deaths of a woman and her unborn child on Friday.

The pregnant Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz was found dead on May 1, 2021, two days after she was murdered. Verdejo was arrested on May 2, 2021 and charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and the murders of Rodriguez Ortiz and the unborn child.

Verdejo, now 30, was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death and intentionally killing an unborn child.

Verdejo’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3, and he faces a mandatory life sentence for each conviction.

“We stand firmly with the family of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz and all those in the community who sought justice for this senseless, cruel, and heinous act of premeditated and cold-blooded violence against Keishla and her unborn child,” said United States Attorney Muldrow. “I also commend the hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of justice by federal and local law enforcement, including the FBI, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety, the Puerto Rico Forensic Science Institute, and the Puerto Rico Department of Justice, as well as the prosecutors and professional staff in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

“There are damages which cannot ever be repaired, not even by a just verdict,” said FBI San Juan Special Agent in Charge, Joseph González. “In cases such as these, all we can do is give our all in the pursuit of justice. Today, I can say that my team did exactly that, and I am proud of their dedication. I would like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the amazing work and the jury for their service. We did what we do and justice was served.”