Yordenis Ugas vs Keith Thurman in talks for August

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez reports that welterweights Yordenis Ugas and Keith Thurman are in talks to square off this coming August, which Thurman himself later confirmed to Showtime’s Last Stand podcast.

Jake Donovan claims the two will fight for the interim WBC title while Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford hash things out.

Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) hasn’t fought since April of last year, when Spence smashed his eye shut to take the Cuban veteran’s WBA “super” welterweight title. He’s fought just twice since 2020, but Thurman (30-1, 22 KO) has somehow been even more inactive. “One Time” has, in fact, fought one time since his 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao, dominating Mario Barrios in February 2022.

Assuming both men enter the ring at or near top form, it should be a well-matched bout with a lot of action potential. Ugas’ low finishing rate belies a genuine mean streak and Thurman, though far from the destroyer of yore, still packs some pop to go along with his craft. We’ll let you know if this one gets over the finish line.