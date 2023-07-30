How to watch Paul vs Diaz, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for August 3-5, 2023

Highlights

Jake Paul returns to face Nate Diaz in a DAZN pay-per-view main event, with undisputed featherweight queen Amanda Serrano , super middleweight power puncher Shadasia Green , and rising prospect Ashton Sylve also on the card!

returns to face in a DAZN pay-per-view main event, with undisputed featherweight queen , super middleweight power puncher , and rising prospect also on the card! If the crossover vs MMA boxing doesn’t get you fired up, there’s also a new edition of ShoBox on Friday night, plus two international cards on ESPN+!

Thursday, Aug. 3

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Paul vs Diaz press conference.

Friday, Aug. 4

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Padraig McCrory vs Steed Woodall. A show from Belfast’s Féile an Phobail festival, which is a big deal and usually a fun visual atmosphere for a boxing show, Michael Conlan has done them in the past. The Jamie Conlan-promoted show this year also features Sean McComb vs Alejandro Moya and several prospects in action, including Kurt Walker, Lewis Crocker, and more.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Paul vs Diaz press conference. Traditionally, Jake Paul’s actual weigh-ins happen in the morning the day before his fight, and no official cameras are present, and then they do this ceremonial thing later in the day.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, ShoBox: Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia. ShoBox is back with a tripleheader from Bethelehem, Penn.! The main event features the once-beaten White and the undefeated Garcia, who are 25 and 29, respectively. Also on the card: Paul Kroll vs Guido Schramm and Julian Gonzalez vs Johnny Spell. If you’re fiending for some “real boxing” this weekend, this is your best play. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Derrieck Cuevas vs Alberto Mosquera. Why is this show from Panama City on ESPN+? Because “The Plus” loves to throw some randos in there, baby! Anyway, it’s neat that it is, and for what it is, it’s a solid lineup with some well-enough-matched fights on paper.

Saturday, Aug. 5

DAZN PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. The crossover man is back to the aging MMA opponents, as 38-year-old Nate Diaz is his opponent in what will be Jake Paul’s first fight since losing to Tommy Fury in February. This is Paul’s first 10-rounder, and Diaz has never had a sanctioned boxing fight before. The card also features Amanda Serrano defending her undisputed featherweight championship against Heather Hardy, Shadasia Green facing Olivia Curry, Ashton Sylve vs William Silva, and Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa.

To order through DAZN, you do need an active subscription to the service, and then the PPV is $59.99. If you don’t want to order through DAZN, you can watch the fight on traditional PPV, or buy it streaming at PPV.com, where it is also $59.99. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.