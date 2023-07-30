Spence vs Crawford official scorecard: Terence Crawford’s domination of Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford left no doubt by stopping Errol Spence Jr in the ninth round tonight, but he was well on his way to leaving no doubt even if Spence had managed to go the distance.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) had built a massive lead on the official scorecards from the three ringside judges, with a knockdown in the second round and two more in the seventh giving him a nine-point lead after eight completed rounds.

The fight was stopped at 2:32 of round nine.

A look at the scores:

Judges Tim Cheatham, David Sutherland (who had the 114-114 card in Kambosos vs Hughes last week, which to be fair was the best of the three), and Steve Weisfeld all had Crawford up 79-70 at the time of the stoppage.

Cheatham and Weisfeld gave Spence (28-1, 22 KO) the first round, while Sutherland gave him the third, generally agreed to be the two rounds you could have given Spence in the fight.

Unofficially, Bad Left Hook had it 79-70 and 80-69 for Spence on our two separate cards.

How did you score it?