‘Best fighter in the world hands down’: Boxing pros react to Terence Crawford’s annihilation of Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford’s complete and utter domination of Errol Spence Jr turned a lot of heads tonight, and boxing’s pros were no different from the fans, heaping praise on the new undisputed welterweight king.

“Crawford is probably the most composed and accurate boxer-puncher in history! Fucking incredible what he did tonight,” said former titlist and DAZN analyst Sergio Mora.

Mora also marveled over Crawford’s incredible connect percentage, asking, “Who the hell lands over 50 percent at the highest level in championship boxing?”

Many expressed their belief that Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) is now the true pound-for-pound king of the sport, even in the wake of another great performance from Naoya Inoue a few days ago.

Promoter Lou DiBella said those two have separated themselves from the pack.

“Crawford is ridiculous. Total domination,” he said. “Pound-for-pound it’s Bud and the Monster and then a big gap. Bud Crawford is a welterweight for the ages. From the stock of the Four Kings, he’s that good. Hail the King of boxing!”

Caleb Truax called it “an all-time great performance” by Crawford, and Ishe Smith called him “the best fighter in the world hands fucking down.”

Former titleholder Jamel Herring also pleaded with fans not to disrespect Spence in defeat, saying the sport needs more of those, and for top fighters to be respected for risking it in great fights.

“Please don’t kick a man when he’s down,” Herring said. “He risked it all, daring to be great, against a great champion. The sport needs to continue putting the best against the best, without worrying about be criticized for coming up short.”

More Spence vs Crawford reactions

Congrats @terencecrawford you are a fucking great fighter well deserve — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) July 30, 2023

I’m not mad at the stoppage. EJ a warrior, and was going to go out on his shield if need me. @ShowtimeBoxing #SpenceCrawford — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 30, 2023

Congratulations @terencecrawford, you made history, with a great performance, and earned it. @ErrolSpenceJr you’re still one of the best I’ve witnessed step in that ring. You have nothing to be ashamed of. Rest up and come back stronger.@ShowtimeBoxing #SpenceCrawford — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 30, 2023

Please don’t kick a man when he’s down. He risked it all, daring to be great, against a great champion. The sport needs to continue putting the best against the best, without worrying about be criticized for coming up short. @ShowtimeBoxing #SpenceCrawford — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 30, 2023

Huh? — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) July 30, 2023

Crawford the



Why’s it always the one that wanted the fight for longer who wins — Not Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) July 30, 2023

That's an all time great performance from Terrence Crawford. #CrawfordSpence #boxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) July 30, 2023

I guess Ms. Debra knew her dancing shoes would be used! — Timothy Bradley Jr. (@Timbradleyjr) July 30, 2023

Crawford is probably the most composed and accurate, boxer puncher in history! Fucking incredible what he did tonight! #CrawfordSpence — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) July 30, 2023

Who the hell lands at over 50% on the Highest level in championship boxing!?!? #CrawfordSpence — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) July 30, 2023

Crawford one spiteful mofo. What a dominant performance — Blonde Bomber ‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) July 30, 2023

Crawford showed out tonight. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) July 30, 2023

Crawford #1 P4P no question. — S H⚡️C K (@OshaquieFoster) July 30, 2023

Crawford different bro! — Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) July 30, 2023

Wow — Shadasia Green (@shaygreen35) July 30, 2023

Crawford is P4P!!!!!!!! — Gabriel Rosado (@KingGabRosado) July 30, 2023

Goddam — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) July 30, 2023

The best fighter on the planet is @terencecrawford bar none! #pound4pound — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) July 30, 2023

Great performance by Crawford. He’s an ATG. ES went out on his shield, fighting on heart for a couple of rounds. He could of been saved earlier IMO — Alex Dilmaghani (@AlexDilmaghani) July 30, 2023

Crawford is ridiculous. Total domination. Pound for pound it's Bud and the Monster and then a big gap. Bud Crawford is a welterweight for the ages. From the stock of the Four Kings ... he's that good. Hail the King of #boxing!!! — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 30, 2023

Congrats to Crawford. He’s just too powerful. I said that before guys #CrawfordSpence — Serhii Bohachuk (@SBohachuk) July 30, 2023

Bud is the best fighter in the world hands fucking down. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) July 30, 2023

Good call by ref,thought corner could’ve pulled Spence out earlier took a beating he was hurt by small jabs looked unsteady and weak from early on In Fight,bud was strong composed and smart and on a diff level — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) July 30, 2023

Levels to boxing Crawford is different — Spider Richards (@craiglrichards) July 30, 2023

Congrats to @terencecrawford on making history and becoming 2x Undisputed — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) July 30, 2023

What a performance from @terencecrawford boxing IQ on another level!!!! — Hannah Rankin (@Team_Rankin) July 30, 2023