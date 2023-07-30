 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Best fighter in the world hands down’: Boxing pros react to Terence Crawford’s annihilation of Errol Spence Jr

Many fighters now believe Terence Crawford is the clear best in the world.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Terence Crawford’s complete and utter domination of Errol Spence Jr turned a lot of heads tonight, and boxing’s pros were no different from the fans, heaping praise on the new undisputed welterweight king.

“Crawford is probably the most composed and accurate boxer-puncher in history! Fucking incredible what he did tonight,” said former titlist and DAZN analyst Sergio Mora.

Mora also marveled over Crawford’s incredible connect percentage, asking, “Who the hell lands over 50 percent at the highest level in championship boxing?”

Many expressed their belief that Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) is now the true pound-for-pound king of the sport, even in the wake of another great performance from Naoya Inoue a few days ago.

Promoter Lou DiBella said those two have separated themselves from the pack.

“Crawford is ridiculous. Total domination,” he said. “Pound-for-pound it’s Bud and the Monster and then a big gap. Bud Crawford is a welterweight for the ages. From the stock of the Four Kings, he’s that good. Hail the King of boxing!”

Caleb Truax called it “an all-time great performance” by Crawford, and Ishe Smith called him “the best fighter in the world hands fucking down.”

Former titleholder Jamel Herring also pleaded with fans not to disrespect Spence in defeat, saying the sport needs more of those, and for top fighters to be respected for risking it in great fights.

“Please don’t kick a man when he’s down,” Herring said. “He risked it all, daring to be great, against a great champion. The sport needs to continue putting the best against the best, without worrying about be criticized for coming up short.”

