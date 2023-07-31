Artur Beterbiev suffers jaw infection, Callum Smith fight postponed

After a week that saw two hotly anticipated matchups come to fruition and produce pound-for-pound icons, the frustrating side of boxing has reared its head once again.

ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger reports that Artur Beterbiev is out of his August 19th title defense against Callum Smith after developing a jaw infection due to “dental work.”

We should have known this was coming; it’s been nearly a year since Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO) last withdrew from a fight with a medical issue. His skills and concussive power are matched only by his ill fortune, holding him to no more than two fights per year since a four-fight 2014.

Per Coppinger, the fight could land either late this year or early the next. Perhaps they could use the time to spruce up the undercard; Guido Vianello vs Simon Kean is a perfectly fine clash of big boys, but we absolutely do not need to see Christian Mbilli vs Demond Nicholson.