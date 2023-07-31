KSI vs Tommy Fury official for October 14 Misfits Boxing card

KSI vs Tommy Fury has been made official, and will be part of Misfits Boxing’s biggest event to date on Oct. 14 in Manchester.

The card will also feature the boxing-ish return of Logan Paul.

KSI has just one sanctioned bout to his credit, his controversial split decision win over Logan Paul in Nov. 2019, but has made “crossover boxing” a major gig for himself over the years, and become the biggest star in that sphere. You might argue Jake Paul, but whatever else they are, Jake Paul does sanctioned fights, including his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Whether KSI vs Fury ends up sanctioned isn’t yet clear, but I don’t really see why Misfits would bother with the British Boxing Board of Control when they haven’t had to do so yet, for whatever reason.

Fury, who insists he’s a Real Boxer and has the bloodlines and all that, has fought “influencers” and “crossover” guys in three of his last four fights now, though the previous three were all sanctioned fights. He’s probably every bit as good as many British prospects, but there is a reality that he’s probably not much better than many British prospects, and he and his team see an obvious way to make a lot of money doing this instead of taking the incremental steps up for small money, trying to become a serious light heavyweight contender.

I’m sure the Fury camp would quibble with my assessment of his serious boxing career prospects, but ultimately who cares, he will get paid a lot of money to continue his mission to win decisions, sanctioned or not, over all of the world’s most famous “crossover” boxers. Maybe Logan Paul next if he beats KSI, a double revenge angle for Logan involving his brother and his rival-turned-friend.