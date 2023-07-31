With Terence Crawford the official king of the welterweight division, his trainer Brian McIntyre talks about what could come next for the Nebraska native. McIntyre says he didn’t quite hear what Crawford was saying to Jermell Charlo after dropping Errol Spence during the live fight, but admits their willingness to move up to junior middleweight to face him.

If that’s a possible fight to be made it certainly won’t come next, as Charlo is scheduled to at least temporarily move up in weight to challenge Canelo. But here’s what McIntyre had to say on the subject, anyway.

McIntyre on if Crawford has more to offer than what we saw in the Spence fight

“There’s more still in the toolbox because of the simple fact that that dude was basic. Let’s go up to ‘54, knock off Charlo, see what Charlo got. If he can go up to ‘54 and knock off Charlo, Charlo a little stronger — you see how Bud was twisting that motherfucker (Spence) around. Strong. Catching them punches and delivering like a motherfucker.

“I need somebody to bring the best ‘Bud’ Crawford out of him.”

On if Jermell Charlo could bring out the best in Crawford

“He probably can. He probably can for two reasons: 1) he’s been at ‘54 all of his career; and 2) he’s mad.

“So it’s just real simple. Stay calm, stay cool, stay collected, and let’s pick this bitch apart together.”