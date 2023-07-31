Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington official for October 7

Leigh Wood will defend his WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington on Oct. 7 in Sheffield, England, meaning that Matchroom Boxing have finally been able to find the timing for a fight Eddie Hearn has wanted to do for quite some time.

Wood (27-3, 16 KO) has held his WBA title since beating Xu Can two years ago today, and became two-time titleholder when he regained the belt with a dominant win over Mauricio Lara on May 27, after Lara had stopped him in February.

Between the win over Xu and the fights with Lara, Wood rallied to win the 2022 Fight of the Year over Michael Conlan.

The 34-year-old Wood and Warrington, 32, have talked about a fight for quite some time, but the timing never quite came together, until now.

Whether or not Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KO) deserves the shot at the WBA belt is another story, but it is boxing, and things work the way they do. He’s coming off of a decision loss to Luis Alberto Lopez last December, where Warrington lost the IBF belt.

No undercard is set as of now.