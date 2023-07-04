Is Canelo ducking David Benavidez? Plus Jared Anderson’s growing pains, weekend preview, more: Boxing podcast for July 4, 2023

Tuesday is here! John is back with his entire voice! It’s time to podcast!

First Half: Fights this week! The young welterweights take the stage! Eimantas Stanionis faces Vergil Ortiz Jr and Jaron “Boots” Ennis takes on Roiman Villa! Plus Diego Pacheco — is he The Better Edgar Berlanga? Something about an adult pervert dungeon!

Intermission: Movies! A movie pick! Some stuff about Spider-Men!

Movies! A movie pick! Some stuff about Spider-Men! Second Half: Last week this week! Jared Anderson had some growing pains, are they an indication that actually, like all boxers, he’s horrible and was never any good and never will be, or did he just get some lessons against a veteran that he can apply to make himself better? Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall was not good TV! What will Savannah do next? And then it’s everyone’s favorite: Is Canelo Ducking This Guy? 2023 Edition! Plus Tyson Fury’s curious offer to Joe Joyce?

