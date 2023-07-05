Fresh off of Savannah Marshall becoming undisputed super middleweight champion over the weekend, taking a decision over Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Claressa Shields’ promoter Dmitriy Salita tells Sky Sports that a rematch between the two women is certainly one they’re going to explore.

“Certainly a fight with Marshall is something that we would explore,” Salita said. “Claressa came to the UK for the first fight so it naturally would make sense for the second fight to happen in the US - probably at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.”

Salita continued by mentioning a handful of direct flights between Heathrow and Detroit, reasoning that it would make it easy for Marshall’s fans to travel stateside for a sequel to their late 2022 meeting.

Shields was on-hand for Marshall’s fight on Saturday, as a vocal supporter of Crews-Dezurn, but with her friend dropping her belts to her rival, Shields might just see this as another opportunity to make history while getting some personal satisfaction out of it.

But should a rematch between Shields and Marshall not come to fruition, Salita says there are some other options they’ll be exploring, such as a potential fight with Natasha Jonas.