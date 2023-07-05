Jaron Ennis talks fight with Roiman Villa, keys to victory in Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford

As Jaron Ennis prepares for this weekend’s fight against Roiman Villa, he talks to Fight Hub TV about his thoughts on his fight as well as some other welterweight contests, including Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford and Vergil Ortiz vs Eimantas Stanionis. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Ennis on what he thinks of Villa as an opponent

“He a good fighter. You know, nothing special, just coming forward, coming straight forward, pressure fighter, throws wild shots, no jab, no defense. It’s a tailor made fight for me. I just feel like he’s gonna be running into a lot of shots and we’re gonna give him everything he’s looking for.”

On if he thinks he needs a knockout in this fight to restore his previous momentum

“I feel like I don’t need a knockout in this fight, but when I go into fights looking for ‘em, that’s when I don’t get ‘em. That last fight, I was going in there looking for it and I wanted it, but this whole camp I went back to just having fun and just being me. And when you don’t look for it, everything just fall right into place.”

On Spence vs Crawford

“It’s a great fight. Two great guys, two good fighters. It’s gonna come down to whoever in the best shape, whoever the meanest, whoever most locked-in, whoever ready to take each other’s head off. It’s gonna come down to whoever in the best shape and we not gonna know until fight night but we’ll see.”

On what makes Spence so effective in the ring

“I think just him being basic and staying behind his jab with the high guard. That keeps him at that high point, that high level. And the body work.”

On what Spence needs to do to beat Crawford

“Press him back, start fast.”

On what makes Crawford so effective in the ring

“I don’t really know. I guess you can say him switching, I guess.”

On what Crawford has to do to beat Spence

“I feel like he got to start fast. He can’t start slow, either. I feel like he gotta start fast and use his jab to set shots up.”

On Ortiz vs Stanionis

“That’s a great fight. Two guys, they fight similar, they both come forward. Neither one of them want to back up and I don’t know who’s gonna win that fight either. That’s a 50/50 fight. But I think whoever can do more things, use their tools more — like whoever versatile all around is gonna be able to win that fight.

“They both kind of like the same guy. They both come forward, don’t really move their head too much. I think Ortiz got a better jab than Stanionis, but that’s about it. It’s a 50/50 fight.”