Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set for his next outing as he’ll make a WBA mandatory title defense against Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland. We had known that Usyk and Dubois were being targeted for an August fight date, and it looks like that’s now been settled for August 26 with Usyk confirming as much through an Instagram post today.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has previously been in talks for an undisputed heavyweight title unification match with Tyson Fury, but alas, that was not meant to be. So in the meantime the Ukrainian titleholder will move forward with his career by taking care of a mandatory obligation in Dubois.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) is most recently coming off a swift stoppage over Kevin Lerena last December, which marked his forth straight knockout win since his first and lone defeat to Joy Joyce in late 2020. Since then Dubois has managed to position himself for a major world title shot, and he’ll have to make the most of it as he’ll be going up against what many believe to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport right now.