After news broke that Anthony Joshua would be back in action next month, with strong indications that it would be a rematch against Dillian Whyte, and now we have official confirmation of the sequel with Joshua and Whyte officially set to go toe-to-toe once again on August 12 in London’s O2 arena.

In the UK the fight will air live on DAZN PPV, with the fight streaming live on DAZN to US subscribers for no additional money.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” Joshua said in a statement. “August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”

Joshua and Whyte first met in 2015 when Joshua would force a seventh round stoppage. Whyte, who looks to change his fortune this time around, says he’ll be coming ready for war.

Whyte, 36, is most recently coming off a decision win over Jermaine Franklin last November while Joshua, 33, is also coming off a decision win over Franklin this past April.