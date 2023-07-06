Raymond Muratalla vs Diego Torres rounds out Navarrete vs Valdez main card

The “to-be-announced” co-feature for ESPN’s August 12th Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez show has been revealed, as lightweights Raymond Muratalla and Diego Torres are set to put their undefeated records on the line.

Muratalla (18-0, 15 KO), a year older than Torres (17-0, 16 KO) at 26, figures to be a heavy favorite. Though “Danger” suffered a knockdown in his March defeat of Humberto Galindo, he ran over Jeremia Nakathila two months later to graduate from prospect to contender.

The same can’t quite be said of Torres. The one time we saw “Azabache” on a major network, he ran out of gas halfway through a 10-round decision over Jonathan Escobedo Martinez. He’s since scored a trio of knockouts over limited opposition and will be making his first appearance outside his native Mexico.

Muratalla said, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back in that ring on such a great card. I can’t wait to put on another great performance for the fans. I believe this is my time now, and I will continue to show the hard work that’s being put in.”

“I am very excited about this fight. I think this is a big opportunity for me,” Torres said. “Fighting against another undefeated fighter is something that I was looking for. It is my way of showing that I am made for this, and I am here to achieve great things. I am not afraid. I’m going to give it my all and come out with a great victory.”

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr opens the broadcast against Willie Jake Jr