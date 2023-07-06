Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry joins Paul vs Diaz PPV

Super middelweight contender Shadasia Green has a guaranteed shot at unified champion Savannah Marshall waiting for her, but she’s not resting on her laurels. Most Valuable Promotions announced today that “The Sweet Terminator” will face Olivia Curry as part of their August 5th Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV.

Green (12-0, 11 KO), who hasn’t seen the judges since her third pro fight, proved her bona fides by battering former unified champion Elin Cederroos in February. Curry (7-1, 0 KO) is a career middleweight, but considering that she’s BoxRec’s no. 3 at 160 and the rest of the super middleweight top 10 includes records like 3-4, 2-0, and 1-1, she’s one among the best available opponents for Green.

“I’m at the top of my game right now,” said Shadasia Green. “I may be next in line for the super middleweight title, but right now, I’m strictly focused on knocking out Olivia Curry. The August 5th card boasts an impressive lineup of fights and it’s an honor to share center stage with female boxing legends like Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy. I can’t wait to show fans in Dallas and at home exactly why they call me ‘The Sweet Terminator.’”

“I’m grateful to MVP and Real Fight, Inc. for the opportunity to fight Shadasia and introduce myself to the world with a bang,” said Olivia Curry. “I’m coming to Dallas to win. I want to show that women’s boxing at the higher, more dangerous weight classes is leveling up.”

The card also features Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KO) vs Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KO) alongside the previously revealed Ashton Sylve vs William Silva and Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens.