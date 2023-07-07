Pacheco vs Gallegos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Diego Pacheco returns to the ring tonight on DAZN, facing Manuel Gallegos in a 10-round super middleweight main event from Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico.
Pacheco will look to continue rising the ranks at 168 lbs with this fight, taking on a tough guy who brings action, in what should be a pretty fun fight to watch.
Live updates, highlights, results, and more will come in this stream starting at 8 pm ET:
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Diego Pacheco (18-0, 15 KO) vs Manuel Gallegos (19-1-1, 16 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (33-1, 30 KO) vs Hector Garcia (20-7-4, 13 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Jonathan Rodriguez (24-2, 16 KO) vs Israel Gonzalez (28-5-1, 11 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
- Neider Valdez (8-0-2, 7 KO) vs Isaias Ortiz (5-3, 3 KO), junior flyweights, 6 rounds
- Federico Pacheco Jr (3-0, 2 KO) vs Oscar Heredia (2-2, 1 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
