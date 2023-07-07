Pacheco vs Gallegos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Diego Pacheco returns to the ring tonight on DAZN, facing Manuel Gallegos in a 10-round super middleweight main event from Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico.

Pacheco will look to continue rising the ranks at 168 lbs with this fight, taking on a tough guy who brings action, in what should be a pretty fun fight to watch.

Live updates, highlights, results, and more will come in this stream starting at 8 pm ET:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)