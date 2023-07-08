Ennis vs Villa: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jaron “Boots” Ennis returns to action tonight against Roiman Villa, headlining a tripleheader on Showtime.

We also have an unfortunately diminished effort tonight from DAZN, with Floyd Schofield meeting Haskell Rhodes in the main event.

We’ll have live updates, highlights, results, and so on for all the action on both cards tonight, starting from 8 pm ET on DAZN with John Hansen, and then Showtime gets going at 9:30 pm ET with Scott Christ on that show.

To be extra clear, all updates and all that for both shows will be coming in this single stream:

DAZN Lineup (8:00 pm ET)

Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KO) vs Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KO) vs Jerry Perez (14-2-1, 11 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KO) vs Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds, for Esparza’s WBC and WBA and Alaniz’s WBO titles

Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KO) vs Reggie Harris Jr (7-3, 3 KO), middleweights (kinda), 8 rounds

SHO Lineup (9:30 pm ET)

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KO) vs Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Ennis’ interim IBF title

Yoelvis Gomez (6-0, 5 KO) vs Marquis Taylor (14-1-2, 1 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KO) vs Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

SHO Prelims Lineup (YouTube and Facebook, 7:30 pm ET)