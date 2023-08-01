Boxer Stevi Levy posts social media challenge to change name to Subway for free sandwich promotion

You may or may now know boxer Stevi Levy, a 30-year-old fighter from Kings Lynn, Norfolk, in the United Kingdom, and if you do, it’s probably because you’ve gotten some dose of her vibrant, energetic personality via social media.

Anyway, the bad sandwich chain Subway — I’ll go back and edit this if they ever become a site sponsor or something — is doing a gimmick where they are offering free sandwiches for life to anyone who will legally change their first name to “Subway.”

This is dumb marketing nonsense, of course, but Levy (9-1, 0 KO) says she’s up to do it.

“I was gonna say 1000 likes and I’ll legit do this, but my mate has advised me to put it at 40k likes, which to me is unlikely,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m a bit gutted as ‘Super Subway Levi’ has the best ring to it, and I love free food, but fuck it, let’s see how many people are up for me doing this, (because) I swear to God right now, if this somehow miraculously gets 40k likes, I will get my name changed by deed poll to Subway Levi.

“Anyone who knows me knows for a fact I mean this, so feel free to share and tag away. This will either go one way or the other.”

And now we are sharing for her. I say let’s all help Stevi Levy become Subway Levi. If you have an Instagram account, go like the post. If you don’t, create one and like the post. And give Stevi a follow if you haven’t already, she’s a blast.