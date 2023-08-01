Keith Thurman calls out Terence Crawford: ‘My face won’t look like Spence’s because my feet ain’t flat’

Former welterweight titlist Keith Thurman was ringside to see Terence Crawford decimate Errol Spence Jr this past Saturday, and the veteran obviously had some thoughts on the fight, and threw a call-out in Crawford’s direction, because of course he did.

He also took a swipe at Spence for good measure.

“What’s up, Bud? What’s good, son? Come on, G, great performance, salute, salute, salute, three times for you, man. All the belts. Greatness. What you do is greatness,” Thurman said in a post on social media.

“But you know, this is your man Thurman, bro, you know we go back, you know we go way back, boy. And I promise you, son, my face, my face, it won’t look like (Spence’s).

“‘Why, Keith? Why?’ Because my feet, my feet ain’t flat! You know I can stick and move, boy. You know I can double pump fake just like you, come on, boy. This thing is different. Thurman different. Been different, boy.

“Let’s go. I’m proud of you, boy, but one thing you ain’t seen in this life yet, and that’s your man right here, Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. Talk to Al (Haymon). Send the contract. It’s time to eat, I’m hungry, baby. I’m hungry, baby, it’s time to eat. I’m in the gym working. Working for you, working for you. Let’s go, Bud! Let’s go, champ! Let’s go!”

I’m not really sure why Keith is suddenly doing a hybrid Shannon Briggs/Blair Cobbs/Apollo Creed persona, but life is weird.

It’s hard to blame Thurman (30-1, 22 KO) for taking the opportunity to take a little dig at the performance of Spence, a guy who spent years saying he would not give Thurman a shot at his belts, but then it was also hard to blame Spence, because he felt Thurman ducked him on the way up, too, back when Keith had a belt. So that’s just tit-for-tat stuff.

And also to be totally fair here, Keith posted more serious thoughts about Spence and wished him well just as we were putting this post together.

As for Crawford vs Thurman, there’s no real demand for that. It’s just a plain fact that Thurman has had one fight in the last four years — a win in Feb. 2022 over Mario Barrios — and the public’s interest in him has massively dwindled. At 34, he’s just not seen in that light anymore, though that wouldn’t be hard to fix if he’d actually get in the ring and fight.

Thurman has most recently been connected to a fight with Yordenis Ugas, who is probably the guy he’s really in the gym for at the moment. There had been talks of that happening in late August, but October now seems more likely, looking at the schedule as it stands, and given it’s August 1 and hasn’t been announced.