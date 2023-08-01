Crawford destroys Spence, Inoue dominates, Paul vs Diaz preview: Boxing podcast for Aug. 1, 2023

Tuesday! Podcast! We have witnessed DOUBLE DOSES of greatness since the last episode, and we’ve got all you want on Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue!

John is still in “Europe” on vacation, but we’ve pumped out another 40ish minutes for you instead of going dark. What heroes we are! What work ethic we have! It also helps that there were huge fights while he was gone.

THIS WEEK: Holy moly, did Terence Crawford give Errol Spence a country ass whuppin’ or WHAT? We get into HOW great this makes Bud in both a current and all-time sense, plus a bit on the undercard with Alexandro Santiago beating Nonito Donaire. ALSO: Naoya Inoue is ALSO extremely great, and how high CAN he climb in weight, because the power is holding and the results are the same at each stop. ALSO: Quick thoughts on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz and the rest of that show.

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano