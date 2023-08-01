‘Crawford has been the best for a long time’: Andre Ward praises both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr

Former two-division champ and pound-for-pound stalwart Andre Ward has offered praise to both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr after last Saturday’s fight, which Crawford won in a rout, stopping Spence in the ninth round.

The Hall of Famer Ward believes that Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) didn’t just become the pound-for-pound king, but has deserved to be called that for some time.

“Terence Crawford is the best fighter on the planet,” Ward said on social media. “News flash: He’s been the best fighter on the planet for a long time now.”

But Spence (28-1, 22 KO) deserves credit, too, says Ward.

“Don’t get it twisted! Errol Spence was and is the ‘Truth’! He was one of the few who constantly ran to the smoke. The man didn’t take tune-ups. I respect that!”

Right now, the expectation remains that Crawford and Spence will do the rematch that was in their contract. Spence has basically said he won’t do it at 147 — but he also hasn’t totally ruled that out — but Crawford has indicated a willingness to do it at 154, where obviously he couldn’t defend the undisputed welterweight championship.