Amanda Serrano ‘promises’ Katie Taylor rematch will happen

Amanda Serrano has vowed to her fans that a rematch with Katie Taylor will happen.

The two met in an epic encounter in Apr. 2022 at Madison Square Garden, with Taylor winning an incredibly hotly debated split decision in what was the best women’s fight boxing has ever seen, probably, when you take everything into account.

Taylor and Serrano then agreed to a rematch for May of this year, but Serrano withdrew in late February due to an injury, and Taylor instead moved up to 140 to fight undisputed champ Chantelle Cameron, losing the May 20 bout.

But Serrano says the Taylor rematch will get done.

“I was out with friends in (Puerto Rico) watching Spence vs Crawford, and all I heard was, ‘When’s the Katie Taylor rematch?’” she said on social media.

“My team (at Most Valuable Promotions) will be working on that. We both have a fight scheduled, but I promise it will happen! (What) Puerto Rico asks, Puerto Rico gets.”

Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) will defend her undisputed featherweight championship this coming Saturday against Heather Hardy, where the general expectation is that Serrano will win handily, as she did when they first met in 2019.

Taylor (22-1, 6 KO) is expected to rematch Cameron; whether it’s at 135 — where Katie is still undisputed champion — or 140 remains a question, and the fight hasn’t been officially announced yet. Cameron has said she’s open to moving down and taking more titles.

Serrano had previously said in May, just after Taylor lost to Cameron, that a second loss to Chantelle would kill a Taylor-Serrano rematch.

“I don’t think it’s a good fight — our rematch is definitely off the table (if Taylor loses again),” she said then. “I don’t know what Katie’s gonna want to do after that, if she’s gonna retire, or — I don’t know. I know my career’s going to continue.”

Obviously, Serrano’s attitude has shifted, and it truly could be as simple as seeing how much her fans do want to see her try to even the score with Taylor, regardless what happens in a potential Cameron-Taylor rematch.