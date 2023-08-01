Despite the one-sided beating Errol Spence just took at the hands of Terence Crawford, count Shawn Porter among those who believes Spence has a chance to fare much better in a potential rematch.

Spence holds a contractual rematch clause which he said he plans to activate (with Crawford in control of the weight class), and here Porter says don’t necessarily expect a second fight to go quite like the first.

“He’s gonna go home, he’s gonna talk to the team, they’re really gonna analyze this and figure it out,” Porter said of Spence. “I’m an advocate for the rematch. I believe wholeheartedly in Errol Spence Jr. I said from day one until the fight happened ‘this is a 50/50 fight’. I said ‘look at me after the third round, I may be able to tell you who’s gonna win this fight.’

“The point of all that is, Errol Spence ability to make adjustments, he has ability to come in stronger, especially at 154. And mentally he’s so strong that I think that this is just a wrinkle on his career and I think he wants fix that wrinkle.”

Porter is clearly more supportive of Spence and his chances than most observers probably will be, but we’ll have to see whether or not Spence formally pursues a potential rematch which we should come to find out sooner than later.