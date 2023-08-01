WBC approves Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis, names Haney lightweight champion in recess

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has the all clear to move up and challenge Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title in October, though he won’t get to keep his 135-pound belt in the process. The WBC, weighing Haney’s petition to retain the belt and Shakur Stevenson’s petition to enforce his mandatory status, have split the difference and named Haney champion in recess.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KO) will be ordered to face “the highest available contender in that division” for the belt. As of the latest rankings, which came out on July 17th, that would be Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KO). Top Rank manages them both, so there presumably shouldn’t be much issue putting it together. It’ll be easy to market, at least.

Haney (30-0, 15 KO) will have the option of facing the winner should he elect to return to 135. I wouldn’t bet on it, honestly; the only lightweight fight likely to entice him is Gervonta Davis.