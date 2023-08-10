As Terence Crawford continues to take his victory lap following his dominant showing over Errol Spence, he made his way back to The Breakfast Club in New York to make Charlamange eat his words following his prediction of a Spence win.

While Crawford was on the show, he reflects on the fight and talks about what he’s looking to do going forward. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say below.

On a potential rematch with Spence

“Well I don’t think he should retire. I think he should take a little time off, get his mind right, and get back in the gym and get back focused. Because, you know, I never took a loss in the professional rankings but I know how that can affect you mentally, being at this high level and losing the way you lost.

“You start questioning yourself, you start asking yourself certain questions ‘Do I still got it? Am I getting old? Am I slipping?’ You start asking yourself all different type of questions that you gotta answer. So I would just tell him, you know, you a great fighter, take a little time off and come back and do it again.”

On if he thinks the referee’s stoppage was appropriate

“For sure. But I think his corner should’ve stepped in in the seventh round. I feel as if they believed in Errol but at the same time they should’ve saved the fighter from himself. Because as fighters we’re gonna keep fighting until there’s no fight left. But at the point where they see that there’s no possible way for him to win, now they banking on something lucky, knockout, dramatic to happen. And that can cause for serious damage and get hurt in a way that they can’t get back from.”

On who he’s going to fight next

“I don’t know. I’m just sitting back, exploring my options.”

On a potential fight against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis

“Listen, right now in my career a lot of people like ‘Boots this, Boots that.’ Fighting Boots is a lose-lose situation. I win, they gonna say, ‘Ah, well, he was young, he wasn’t ready. He was talented, he was skillful, but you got the experience over him. You got so much more than this kid who never been tested before.’

“Me fighting Boots would be like, ‘OK, well, you beat Boots.’ It’s not a megafight...I’m looking for big challenges. You know, I’m trying to go up in weight and fight Charlo because that’s something that’s history in the making, there’s a lot at stake. There’s nothing really at stake with fighting Boots. I’m at the tail-end of my career, I’m trying to make things make sense.

“Where I am at in my career right now, I done fought my ass off to get to where I am and I deserve to do whatever the fuck I want to do, and I don’t care what nobody say, how anybody feel, or any of that.”

On people comparing him to Mayweather

“I respect it...I always say ‘Terence Crawford against anybody.’..I respect the hell out of Floyd. He’s been a fighter that I’ve looked up to his whole career, ever since I was a little kid, and he paved a way for a lot of us fighters. So I gotta always pay homage to the OG. It’s great that my name is being mentioned with the greats now at the welterweight division.”

On who he thinks wins in Canelo vs Charlo

“I got Canelo. I think it’s gonna be a good fight. I think a lot of people sleeping on Charlo but he’s skillful, he’s big, he’s bigger than Canelo even though Canelo at a higher weight. I think Canelo gonna be stronger than him. I think Canelo gonna be more powerful than him. But at the same time I think Charlo got the boxing skills to make it a competitive fight, use his jab, straight punches, and don’t get caught up with all the feints and stuff. I think it’ll be competitive.”