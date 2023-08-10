Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards reportedly set for December 16th in Arizona

Sunny Edwards’ first shot at unified flyweight gold will also be his first trip across the pond. International Boxing News reports and Jake Donovan confirms that Edwards’ previously announced clash with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will land on December 16th in Arizona.

It’s definitely a bigger wait than we’d like, but Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KO) did suffer a broken jaw in his recent defense against Cristian Gonzalez. No surprise that Matchroom are taking their time to ensure his full recovery. Edwards (20-0, 4 KO) saw action in June, beating an extremely game Andres Campos, so there shouldn’t be any rust on his part.

San Antonio’s Rodriguez had his breakout win in Phoenix when he overpowered Carlos Cuadras last year. Edwards, meanwhile, has fought just thrice outside the UK, winning his pro debut in Spain and making a pair of title defenses in Dubai back when he was promoted by an outfit

tied to wanted international cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

We should hopefully be getting an official announcement soon, which we’ll pass on to y’all as soon as we get it.