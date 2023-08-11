BKFC 48 - Dodson vs Ridge: Live stream, results, how to watch, start time, more

BKFC is back tonight with BKFC 48 from Albuquerque, featuring John Dodson vs JR Ridge for the flyweight (125 lbs) championship!

The show will also feature Bryce Hall vs Gee Perez in a welterweight (165 lbs) showdown, plus much more!

You can watch tonight’s show FREE at FITE! You don’t even need FITE+ or anything this evening. If you’ve never given BKFC a shot before, here’s a great chance!

Aside from the live stream, we’ll also be here chatting away down in the comments section, so join us tonight! I say again I’ve never seen a BKFC show that lacked entertainment for at least the majority of the event, they move pretty quickly, and you’re going to see fighters who come to scrap and give it their all.

We’ll be here from 8 pm ET, join us this evening for some fights!