‘I’m not just about to wait around’: Regis Prograis frustrated Devin Haney fight yet to be made official

There’s mounting tension in the ongoing talks of a junior welterweight fight between Regis Prograis and Devin Haney. After going back and forth with Haney on social media over Haney attempting to settle on fight date other than what Prograis already signed for, Prograis says he’s frustrated that the fight hasn’t been set despite having already signed his contract. Check out some of what Prograis had to say below.

Prograis on Haney saying he wants to move their fight date off the same date as Fury vs Ngannou

“I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know who on the same page. That’s not the date I signed for (October 28)...I’m gonna tell you for sure, that’s not the date I signed for. I signed a contract, and that’s not the date. So now I don’t know what’s going on, bro.

“(They’re trying to push it back), I think it’ll be a November date...I literally already signed for the (original) date. I don’t know what’s going on on Devin’s side. I don’t know if they’re trying to get an earlier date than that or a later date, but I didn’t sign for October 28.

“It’s a November date (that I signed for).”

On if he’ll be willing to move on from a Haney fight if they don’t keep their original plans

“I don’t know, it depends on how I feel in that moment. But I might feel like that, I’m getting to that point. Like me and Devin was in talks for a long time, since Bill came to my fight in New Orleans. That was June 17th, we’re all the in August so that was almost two months ago.

“The was talking about me and Devin fighting and nothing is still materializing yet, nothing happened yet. So if nothing don’t come, I do want to fight, so if nothing don’t come I might be good, depends on how I feel...’cause now, you know, AB out there. And to be honest, me and AB might be a bigger fight.

“And if not AB, I’ll fight my mandatory, I’ll fight Sandor Martin...I’m not just about to wait around just for them to play around and shit. I’ll just do whatever.

“It’s only so much I can do. I signed my side...after that there’s really no more else to do. Really, what else am I supposed to do? I can’t do nothing else.”