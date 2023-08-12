Joshua vs Helenius: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Anthony Joshua is back today in London, as he faces Robert Helenius in a short-notice main event from the O2 Arena.
Along with the main event, the show features three more heavyweight fights, plus the return of Campbell Hatton.
We’ll be here live from 2 pm ET, with the fights airing on DAZN. We’ll have highlights, results, and more throughout the undercard, and then round-by-round for the main event, all in this stream:
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) vs Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
- Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) vs Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KO) vs Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
- Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KO) vs Harry Armstrong (5-1-1, 0 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Campbell Hatton (12-0, 5 KO) vs Tom Ansell (10-4, 2 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:15 pm ET)
- George Liddard (3-0, 3 KO) vs Bas Oosterweghel (5-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Brandon Scott (5-0, 1 KO) vs Louis Norman (14-13-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Maisey Rose (3-0, 0 KO) vs Gemma Ruegg (7-7, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds
