Joshua vs Helenius: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Anthony Joshua is back today in London, as he faces Robert Helenius in a short-notice main event from the O2 Arena.

Along with the main event, the show features three more heavyweight fights, plus the return of Campbell Hatton.

We’ll be here live from 2 pm ET, with the fights airing on DAZN. We’ll have highlights, results, and more throughout the undercard, and then round-by-round for the main event, all in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) vs Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds

Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) vs Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KO) vs Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds

Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KO) vs Harry Armstrong (5-1-1, 0 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Campbell Hatton (12-0, 5 KO) vs Tom Ansell (10-4, 2 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:15 pm ET)