Navarrete vs Valdez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez meet in a 130 lb title clash on ESPN!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez square off tonight with Navarrete’s WBO 130 lb title on the line in an ESPN main event from Glendale, Ariz.!

The main card also features Lindolfo Delgado vs Jair Valtierra and the return of heavyweight prospect Richard Torrez Jr.

We’ll be here with live updates and results, including highlights and Wil Esco’s round-by-round, for all three fights on the main card, starting from 10 pm ET:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KO) vs Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Navarrete’s WBO title
  • Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KO) vs Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KO) vs Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:55 pm ET)

  • Emiliano Vargas (5-0, 4 KO) vs Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado (3-5-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
  • Antonio Mireles (7-0, 6 KO) vs Dajuaan Calloway (7-2, 7 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Sergio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KO) vs Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KO) vs Adrian Orban (6-3, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

