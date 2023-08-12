 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rodriguez vs Lopez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez meet for the IBF bantamweight title tonight on Showtime!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Emmanuel Rodriguez takes on Melvin Lopez for the vacant IBF bantamweight title in tonight’s Showtime main event.

The card also features the returns of prospects Gary Antuanne Russell and Travon Marshall, and kicks off at 9 pm ET.

John Hansen will be on the call for you tonight, with updates and highlights for the first two bouts, plus round-by-round for the main event, all in this stream:

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KO) vs Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title
  • Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KO) vs Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KO) vs Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KO) vs Jonathan Lopez (8-0-2, 4 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
  • Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KO) vs Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KO) vs Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds

