‘Ready for that fight’: Anthony Joshua hoping to finalize bout with Deontay Wilder after Helenius KO

Is the time finally here for Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder?

Joshua sort of “comically” dodged the question after his one-punch (eventually) knockout win over Robert Helenius today in London, but promoter Eddie Hearn said that Wilder is their target next.

Hearn said that the Saudis — who would be paying for the fight, to break it down to basics — were in town, and that he was hoping to “close the deal over the next couple of days.”

Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but they do have the money, and if the fighters want it, that’s how it’ll happen.

“It’s the fight we want. We’ve got a three-fight plan. It was Robert Helenius — supposed to be Dillian Whyte — Deontay Wilder, and then Tyson Fury,” he said. “That’s the ambition of the team. Whether you back (Joshua), whether you think he can do it or not, things have changed.

“He’s now a mature heavyweight. I know everyone wants to see first, second, third round KO’s, but against Helenius he took his time and delivered one of the knockouts of the year, and we believe he can go and beat Deontay Wilder.

“He’s ready for that fight. He’s given everything to the spot, he’s given everything to British boxing. He’s ready now for some big, marquee nights. He’s smarter now. He’s going to take his time. No chances, no more losing. Tonight, you saw that. A guy who took his time, tried to find the range with the right hand, and delivered it in devastating fashion.”

What say you? Will we FINALLY get Joshua vs Wilder?