‘AJ can’t be tentative against Wilder’: Boxing pros react to Anthony Joshua’s KO of Robert Helenius and what may come next

Anthony Joshua scored a huge KO win over Robert Helenius — in that the KO was huge, not that it was unexpected or anything — and now pretty much all eyes and attention are set on a potential Joshua vs Deontay Wilder fight.

“Very similar to Hearns vs Duran knockout,” Paul Smith said. “Hearns obviously a lot better. (Joshua) needed that there. Saw a lot of bad habits — reaching for the jab, etc. — that will need tidying up for Wilder.”

Following up on the idea of Joshua vs Wilder — which Eddie Hearn says he hopes to finalize shortly — Smith added that he’s looking forward to the matchup.

“Wilder looked finished to me (in his last fight with) Fury. I wasn’t sure if it was just that he was hurt, concussed, too fatigued, or just didn’t have it getting in the ring in the first place. That’s why I’m looking forward to (Joshua vs Wilder) and will be there.”

Enzo Maccarinelli had his own thoughts on that fight, saying Joshua can’t fight like he did in this one.

“It’s heavyweight boxing, I know anything can happen, but if the Wilder fight happens, AJ can’t be tentative like that,” he said. “He has to just go for it. It’s risky strategy, yes, but he has to.”

More of what the pros had to say today:

Very similar to Hearns v Duran knockout that. Hearns obviously a lot better. He needed that there. Saw a lot of bad habits reaching for jabs etc there that will need tidying up for Wilder. Glad Helenius is ok and happy that fight is happening. #Wilder — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) August 12, 2023

Then its curtains. Wilder looked finished to me vs Fury last time out. I wasn’t sure if it was just that he was hurt, concussed, too fatigued or just didn’t have it getting in the ring in the first place. That’s why I’m looking forward to it and will be there. https://t.co/0QroQNLZj3 — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) August 12, 2023

It’s heavyweight boxing I know anything can happen but if the wilder fight happens Aj can’t be tentative like that he has to just go for it it’s Risky strategy yes but he has to — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) August 12, 2023

If you can hit him with the jab, you can hit him with a right hand — Michael Hunter ll (@MichaelHunterII) August 12, 2023

Blink…and it’s OVER! One punch KO by Joshua!!! #JoshuaHelenius — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) August 12, 2023