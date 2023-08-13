How to watch Yafai vs Frank, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Aug. 17-19, 2023

Highlights

We were supposed to have Beterbiev vs Smith on Saturday. We don’t! I guess that’s not really a “highlight.”

It’s a week heavily centered on DAZN! Galal Yafai gets a main event in Birmingham against Tommy Frank on Saturday! On Friday, DAZN will compete with DAZN when Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Prospects returns AND OTX returns!

Thursday, Aug. 17

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Yafai vs Frank press conference.

Friday, Aug. 18

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Yafai vs Frank weigh-in.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Kurt Scoby vs Narciso Carmona. A third straight Friday with an OTX Fight Night from Atlanta. Scoby, 27, was really fun to watch trucking John Mannu on ShoBox in February, and he also blasted out veteran Hank Lundy inside two on June 29, so he’s staying active. There will be other fights, nothing set for a distance longer than eight rounds, some prospects in decently-matched bouts. Bad Left Hook will have live updates.

DAZN, TBA, Nestor Bravo vs Will Madera. This is the Jake Paul-promoted Most Valuable Prospects show. The issue with this one is it’s a little tough to call the 29-year-old Bravo a “prospect,” and the 32-year-old Madera definitely isn’t. Basically, this is a pretty standard CBS Sports Network-type show, which honestly seems to be what Paul and Co. have essentially bought out as an idea. This isn’t actually listed on the DAZN schedule at the moment, but it’ll happen. If you’re watching this one instead, feel free to join the OTX thread and talk about it.

Saturday, Aug. 19

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank. To try being helpful, which won’t matter because people will be confused on Saturday as always, Galal is the youngest of the fighting Yafais, a 30-year-old flyweight who’s trying to move fast with his pro career. Good offense, iffy defense, won a gold medal at the Olympics without being a stereotypical boring Olympics fighter poking a jab out to score points. He is not Gamal, his slightly older brother who seems to be understandably done with the sport, and he’s not Khalid, the former 115 lb secondary titlist. Tommy Frank is a 30-year-old from Sheffield, is 0-1-1 in his last two. Cyrus Pattinson, Jordan Flynn, Solomon Dacres, and more in action on the card. Like the OTX, this will be a pretty casual live coverage, but we’ll be here. Bad Left Hook will have live updates.

FITE PPV, 7:30 pm ET, Redneck Brawl 3: Hillbillies Get Wild!. It will be $19.99 if you want to potentially see this hillbilly “get wild!”: