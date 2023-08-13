Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez put on a brutal show tonight in Glendale, Ariz., with Navarrete retaining his WBO 130 lb title in a classic “Mexican war” style of fight.

Navarrete (38-1, 31 KO) won by decision over 12 rounds, in a fight where he battled through a busted right hand, and Valdez (31-2, 23 KO) valiantly fought through a right eye beaten shut by the later rounds.

“Epic battle,” said featherweight titlist Robeisy Ramirez. “My respect to both of you and my congratulations to Vaquero for his great victory.”

“Navarrete is way better than I gave him credit for. I apologize, big guy,” said trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards. “Won’t pick against him again unless he moves up and fights (Shakur) Stevenson. Navarrete is a sum total guy.”

More reactions:

Valdez earned my respect years ago, but man he’s a real fighter. Win, lose, or draw, he’s a real fighter…@trboxing #NavarreteValdez — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) August 13, 2023

Thoughts on the scoring? Right man won, but the 119-109 and 118-110 scores ‍ @trboxing #NavarreteValdez — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) August 13, 2023

Now This Is A FIGHT!!

Call me what you will I Love These Types Of WARS!! — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) August 13, 2023

Navarette won. Valdez is another Mexican throwback warrior. Great stuff. — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) August 13, 2023