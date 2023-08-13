 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Epic battle’: Boxing pros react to Emanuel Navarrete’s thrilling win over Oscar Valdez

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez have everyone’s respect after tonight’s battle.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez put on a brutal show tonight in Glendale, Ariz., with Navarrete retaining his WBO 130 lb title in a classic “Mexican war” style of fight.

Navarrete (38-1, 31 KO) won by decision over 12 rounds, in a fight where he battled through a busted right hand, and Valdez (31-2, 23 KO) valiantly fought through a right eye beaten shut by the later rounds.

“Epic battle,” said featherweight titlist Robeisy Ramirez. “My respect to both of you and my congratulations to Vaquero for his great victory.”

“Navarrete is way better than I gave him credit for. I apologize, big guy,” said trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards. “Won’t pick against him again unless he moves up and fights (Shakur) Stevenson. Navarrete is a sum total guy.”

