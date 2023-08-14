Boxing Rankings (Aug. 14, 2023): Anthony Joshua holds, is Deontay Wilder next? Plus Emanuel Navarrete and more

Rankings go up Mondays. No update next week, or the week after that! Next update on Sept. 4.

Ranked fights the next two weeks:

Notes: Anthony Joshua sticks at No. 4 after his win over Robert Helenius. They say the plan is to fight Deontay Wilder next, and right now is probably the best hope there’s ever been for it, since it would be Saudi-financed, but we’ll see.

Dillian Whyte is out. He failed a VADA test and it was enough that he was scrapped from the Joshua fight. Maybe he will prove his claimed innocence, and we’ll look at it then, but for now he’s out. Thrillingly, Joseph Parker returns!

Filip Hrgovic dips a spot, trading places with Andy Ruiz Jr. Whatever you think of Ruiz, he’s done something way more impressive than Hrgovic ever has, and even if you ignore the AJ upset, his win over Luis Ortiz is better than anything Hrgovic has done, I think. This could all get shaken around after Zhang-Joyce 2 next month, or maybe Daniel Dubois will be throwing a grenade into this whole thing in 12 days, too. But I just didn’t see much in Hrgovic’s win over Demsey McKean, and that’s probably his best win. (Yes, he has the Official Win over Zhang, I know.)

Upcoming Fights: (2) Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois, Aug. 26 ... (5) Zhilei Zhang vs (9) Joe Joyce, Sept. 23 ... (1) Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Oct. 28

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Upcoming Fights: (8) Lyndon Arthur vs Braian Nahuel Suarez, Sept. 1 ... (4) Anthony Yarde vs Ricky Summers, Sept. 23 ... (5) Joshua Buatsi vs (9) Dan Azeez, Oct. 21 ... (2) Artur Beterbiev vs (3) Callum Smith, Jan. 13

Upcoming Fights: (5) Christian Mbilli vs Demond Nicholson, Sept. 8 ... (1) Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo, Sept. 30 ... (2) David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade, TBA

Upcoming Fights: (4) Liam Smith vs (6) Chris Eubank Jr, Sept. 2

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Upcoming Fights: (4) Yordenis Ugas vs Keith Thurman, TBA

Notes: Gary Antuanne Russell nuked a vastly over-matched opponent on Saturday. I’m sure it impressed the people it could impress.

Upcoming Fights: (7) Jose Zepeda vs Richardson Hitchins, Sept. 23 ... (3) Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares, Oct. 21

Upcoming Fights: (9) William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta, Sept. 9

Notes: I hate to “demote” Joe Cordina, because I think he’s really a terrific boxer, but Emanuel Navarrete truly looked like a force against Oscar Valdez on Saturday, and I just have a hard time seeing Cordina beating Navarrete. I would love to see the fight and find out, and also Navarrete vs O’Shaquie Foster, because I do think both could cause Navarrete some problems with their skill sets, but Navarrete is so awkward, so relentless, so hard to combat.

Also putting Liam Wilson in here, because his February battle with Navarrete looks even better for him now. Maybe that was the night of his life, we’ll find out going forward, but it deserves respect. He does have another real loss to Joe Noynay, but he avenged that.

Upcoming Fights: (8) Liam Wilson vs Carlos Maria Alanis, Aug. 23 ... (9) Kenichi Ogawa vs Marvin Esquierdo, Sept. 2 ... (7) Robson Conceicao vs Humberto Galindo, Sept. 15

Upcoming Fights: (2) Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez, Sept. 15 ... (7) Ruben Villa vs Brandon Valdes, Sept. 15 ... (1) Leigh Wood vs (9) Josh Warrington, Oct. 7

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Notes: I don’t know what to do with this division right now. We’ve got the title vacancies filled now, with Emmanuel Rodriguez claiming the final chunk of sloppy, messy pie, but it’s still in transition from Naoya Inoue’s rule. Things will shake out and become clearer over time. I suggest having Santiago and Rodriguez fight in a unification.

Upcoming Fights: TBA

Upcoming Fights: (4) Junto Nakatani vs Argi Cortes, Sept. 18

Upcoming Fights: (1) Sunny Edwards vs (2) Jesse Rodriguez, Dec. 16

Upcoming Fights: (1) Kenshiro Teraji vs (5) Hekkie Budler, Sept. 18

Notes: I know it’s probably not worth their time and money and just might not be doable but I am begging ESPN or DAZN or ProBox or someone to pick up the Oct. 7 card in Tokyo where the Shigeokas attempt to claim divisional glory.

Upcoming Fights: (5) Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan, Aug. 26 ... (1) Panya Pradabsri vs (4) Yudai Shigeoka, Oct. 7 ... (3) Ginjiro Shigeoka vs (9) Daniel Valladares, Oct. 7

Upcoming Fights: (9) Yokasta Valle vs TBA, Sept. 16 ... (2) Chantelle Cameron vs (3) Katie Taylor, Nov. 25