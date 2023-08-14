‘Easy win for Bam’: Chocolatito Gonzalez on Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards

Four-division champ Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez is known more for his in-ring prowess than throwing out notable quotables on social media, but he’s made a public prediction for the upcoming flyweight unification between Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards.

“Easy, easy win for Bam,” Chocolatito said bluntly this weekend.

WBO titleholder Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KO) and IBF titlist Edwards (20-0, 4 KO) will meet on Dec. 16 in Glendale, Ariz. The fight was made official on Saturday, along with three more Matchroom cards for the fall.

Gonzalez’s prediction seems likely to be widespread. Edwards, 27, is a highly-skilled, very smart boxer, hard to hit clean, and can be incredibly frustrating. But while he has some good wins — Moruti Mthalane, Muhammad Waseem, and Felix Alvarado, notably — there is always going to be doubt about him at what people see as top-top level, because he just doesn’t have punching power.

It should be noted, though, that the 23-year-old Rodriguez will also be meeting a new sort of style. During his four-fight rise to stardom and notoriety, he hasn’t face anyone who fights anything like Sunny Edwards.

In short, while I would definitely defer to the Hall of Fame-bound boxer instead of me if you’re looking to place a bet, I still believe this is a very interesting matchup, and we’re going to see different things tested in both guys here.