‘I can’t go until I get that fight’: David Benavidez still hopes to eventually land Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez wants a Canelo fight, and this is something we all know. But as he continues to be on the outside looking in, he briefly touches on the surprise of Canelo electing to face Jermell Charlo next. That’s not something Benavidez had anticipated, but says he plans to stay consistent in order to force the demand of a Canelo fight in the future.

On the Jermell Charlo vs Canelo Alvarez announcement

“Honestly bro, I was really shocked. I was like, man, fighting a dude at 154 but I guess Canelo does whatever he wants, you know, nobody says nothing about it. I’ve been mandatory for the past three years and they don’t bring that up. So I don’t know, it is what it is. My plan is to just keeping winning and eventually they’re gonna have to face me.”

On how he views a Canelo vs Charlo fight

“To be honest with you, I think the skill set is both paired up. I just think Canelo weighs a little bit too much, or he’s more used to that weight class, used to the punches. I don’t doubt Charlo landing some big punches on Canelo because he’s a great fighter, take nothing away from him, but I feel like the advantages go to Canelo. He’s heavier, he’s more comfortable. Yeah, but it’s gonna be a great fight.”

On how much longer he plans to stay at 168

“Probably just three fights, or close to then. I just want to make these fights happen, I worked my whole fuckin’ career to get to that moment to fight for those belts. It’s almost there so I can’t go until I get that fight.”