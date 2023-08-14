Erickson Lubin vs Jesus Ramos could join Canelo vs Charlo

If things pan out as expected, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will have at least one standout fight among its supporting cast. Dan Rafael reports and Jake Donovan confirms that a super welterweight crossroads bout between Erickson Lubin and Jesus Ramos is in the works for September 30th in Las Vegas.

Lubin (25-2, 18 KO), who could experience his first multi-fight year since 2019, fell short in a valiant effort against Sebastian Fundora in April 2022. After stopping a roughhousing Luis Arias in June, he’ll face another big, strong, young super welterweight in Ramos (20-0, 16 KO). “Mono” ran over Joey Spencer in March and was slated to face another skilled veteran in Sergio Garcia last month before withdrawing to an injury, and credit to him and his team for immediately jumping back into a more dangerous challenge.

Ramos is in all four top 10s and three of the top 5s, so a win could put him right into title contention. Not that that’ll produce a title shot in the foreseeable future; Jermell Charlo’s one-a-year schedule and upcoming super middleweight adventure have produced a massive logjam.