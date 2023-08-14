‘His mind right now is not on fighting’: Bob Arum talks upcoming plans for Vasiliy Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum sheds some light on the upcoming plans regarding a couple of fighters in his stable, including Vasiliy Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson. Lomachenko is currently coming off a loss to Devin Haney, while Stevenson has been unable to secure himself a marquee opponent thus far and will take the best available opponent, according to Arum. Here’s some of what he had to say below.

Arum on what Vasiliy Lomachenko’s current plans are

“Well, you know, he’s rated very highly in all the organizations so eventually he’ll fight for a lightweight title. I think his mind right now is not on fighting, very disappointed with the judges scoring in the Haney fight. So I think we’re probably look to see Lomachenko come back next year.”

On Shakur Stevenson’s frustration with not being able to land a big name opponent

“He’s a young, ambitious guy who’s super talented and he’s like a horse, can’t wait to get out of the starting gate. But I talked to him and I told ‘It’ll all come, take your time. You’re building up a tremendous record, you’re making good money. The dream fights that you’re looking for will be there — maybe not this year, but next year or the year after.’”

On if Haney ever make a substantive offer to Stevenson

“No. I don’t think he was particularly anxious to fight Shakur because it’s frankly probably a fight that Shakur is going to win. So Haney is better off fighting at 140 where his body is calling for, because it’s more and more difficult for him to make the 135 limit.”