Is Joshua vs Wilder still worthwhile? Plus Navarrete-Valdez, Redneck Brawl 3, and more: Boxing podcast for Aug. 15, 2023

Is Joshua vs Wilder still a good fight in 2023? Navarrete-Valdez delivers! Redneck Brawl 3: Hillbillies Get Wild!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Is Joshua vs Wilder still a good fight in 2023?
Julian Finney/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day!

  • First Half: Anthony Joshua is back, sure, and he may face Deontay Wilder finally, but is it STILL GOOD, or is it terrible and not even worth bothering? Navarrete vs Valdez delivered, but would a rematch be GOOD, or terrible and not even worth bothering? Richard Torrez Jr continues to fight guys who can’t possibly make him any better than he is, while the lower-ceiling Johnny Fisher had an undercard show stealer! Also John watched Showtime and was riveted.
  • Middle Segment: It’s mostly about Jimmy Buffett.
  • Second Half: Listen, there isn’t “F” all to talk about in this week’s boxing — Galal Yafai has a main event, YAY — so we spend a lot of time discussing Redneck Brawl 3: Hillbillies Get Wild! from the great state of West Virginia. And also the Yafai card and Friday’s OTX bill.

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

