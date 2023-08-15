‘When you want to win something this big you need to risk it all’: Jermell Charlo excited for opportunity against Canelo Alvarez

Today marked the first official press conference for the upcoming super middleweight showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, who are set to meet on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. In case you weren’t able to catch it, we’ve got a full recap of the live event here thanks to Fight Hub TV.

“Long time coming, baby” Charlo would say to start. “I want to say thank you to Team Canelo, Eddy, Canelo himself — they’re legends in boxing. They did it, they made it, they’re able to put on great shows and great fights and I just want to be the one to get in there and take away from all of that, though.

“It’s been years me and my brother have been putting on for boxing, and the Charlo twins, and it’s time now. A lot of guys worried about the wrong thing, moving up in weight and doing this and doing that. When you want to win something this big you need to risk it all and this is a part of that moment.”

Soon after Canelo would get his chance at the podium and speak his piece about this upcoming matchup.

“I’m very happy to be in this position right now,” Canelo said. “You know, Jermell Charlo is a great fighter, undisputed in his weight class. He take challenge like me, I always take risks, and we love being involved in these kind of fights.

“I think right now the best promoters are Canelo Promotions and PBC, so I’m happy to be in this position and thank you and stay tuned in September 30 because it’s going to be a great fight.”

Check out the full video of the press conference in the video link above.