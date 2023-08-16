Women’s unified strawweight champion Seniesa Estrada is set to undergo surgery to repair an injury to the knuckle of her right index finger, as ESPN reports. Estrada damaged both the knuckle and surrounding ligaments during her unanimous decision win over Leonela Yudica last month.

Estrada, who has her surgery set for Sept. 12, says she thinks the exacerbation of a per-existing injury occurred during the second round of the fight, and hampered her game plan of making heavy use of a right-handed attack. And because of the additional damage now done, physical therapy isn’t really a good option for recovery at this point.

“It’s been a thing for a while,” Estrada said. “Luckily, in a fight, I hadn’t injured it in the fight but this last fight, second round, I forgot what I hit her with, an overhand right or a right hand and, ‘Bam,’ pain shot through my fingers and my hand. “Once that happened, I can’t use it.”

With Estrada not set to undergo the knife she’ll be back on the sidelines for a bit, which she says is frustrating considering the long time out the ring she’s already faced recently. It’s another pause, as Estrada calls it, which isn’t ideal but has now become necessary.