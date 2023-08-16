‘I seen a bunch of behind the head shots’: Jermell Charlo reacts to Terence Crawford’s win over Errol Spence

Following the kickoff press conference for his upcoming fight against Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo give his reaction to his stablemate Errol Spence getting trounced by Terence Crawford recently. As Charlo puts it, he witnessed some foul play that he believes went overlooked. It’s worth noting for context, just in case you weren’t aware, that Charlo and Crawford aren’t exactly fond of one another.

Charlo on if he has any doubts about his ability to beat Crawford after seeing what happened to Spence

“Nah, I just think Errol had a bad night, you know what I’m saying. It wasn’t nothing that made me be like ‘oh, Crawford’s something spectacular.’ He didn’t throw that many punches, it wasn’t like it was an adversity that he had to face within that fight.

“I don’t know why ain’t none of ya’ll talking about some of these ol’ behind the head shots and shit that ya’ll didn’t mention. I seen a bunch of behind the head shots during that fight. So when it knocked his balance off and his equilibrium, Errol just didn’t come to and snap back. But you live to fight another day and that’s what he wants.”

On if he plans to fight Crawford if he beats Canelo

“If we can make it at that weight division. I mean, whatever weight division I’m at, we still boxing at the same time, let’s do it. I’m down to fight any one of these motherfuckers.”

On if his previous hand injury will impede him against Canelo

“No. Like, I ain’t gonna get into another fight not prepared or half-assing it or — I ain’t here for the money, I’m here to win. Straight up. The money already here and I got it already and more is gonna come...I’m interested in the best and the biggest fights in the game, and for the fans to win.”