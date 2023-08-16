‘Jermell is better than Jermall’: Everything Canelo said at LA press conference for Charlo fight

Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30, a fight that surprised many when it was announced, as early talk had it being Jermall, not Jermell, who would face Canelo.

But Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) believes he is facing the superior Charlo brother in Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KO).

“Both are great fighters. No disrespect to them. But I think Jermell has had better opposition in his fights,” he said on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Canelo also admitted he gets why some fans and pundits believe he may be in decline, but says it won’t last.

“I understand what the people say, and I agree. I didn’t look my best in the last two fights,” he said. “But I know why, and I’m ready for this fight. We’ll see what’s going to happen. You’re going to see something different.”

Everything Canelo Alvarez said at the LA press conference

“I hope everybody enjoys this fight, because it’s going to be a really good fight for the fans, for everybody who has wanted to see this fight for a long time.

On what Charlo will find out: “Look, I always say, outside of the ring, (opponents) look or they see I’m an easy fighter. But when they step in the ring with me, it’s completely different. It’s not the same being outside of the ring and being in the ring with me. I’m a different guy.”

On why fans should watch: “I’m going to bring my best, like always. I’m going to prove my skills and experience in the ring.”