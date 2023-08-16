Alycia Baumgardner failed drug test for Linardatou fight, denies taking banned substances

Undisputed junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner failed a random drug test for her July 15 fight with Christina Linardatou, which Baumgardner won by unanimous decision in Detroit, but has firmly denied taking any banned substances.

Matchroom Boxing put out a statement, saying they were “first informed of this result” on August 12, and that the “applicable regulatory authorities are also aware, and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted.”

Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KO) also put out a statement, noting that an “A-sample” provided on July 12 was positive for mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, and that samples provided immediately after the fight on July 15, and one provided a month prior on June 16, were both “clean and negative for all banned substances ... which makes the July 12th result essentially impossible.”

“To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug,” she wrote. “Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I’ve trained my entire career.

“As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a temple. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously, which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.

“I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this ‘play out.’ I plan to keel you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact.”

Linardatou has said nothing publicly, but did re-post a Tweet about Baumgardner failing the test.