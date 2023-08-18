 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scoby vs Carmona: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Kurt Scoby faces Narciso Carmona in tonight’s OTX main event!

By Scott Christ
The new Overtime Boxing (OTX) series is back for another Friday night of fights on DAZN, starting at 8 pm ET tonight, with Kurt Scoby facing Narciso Carmona in the eight-round main event from Atlanta.

The card will feature several prospects in action, and we’ll be in with some laid back coverage down in the comments, mostly just chatting and seeing what we see.

There’s also a second card on DAZN tonight, as Jake Paul’s “Most Valuable Prospects” series has its second outing, with Nestor Bravo facing Will Madera in the 10-round main event from Orlando. That one starts at 7 pm ET.

Whatever you’re watching, join us this evening!

OTX Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Kurt Scoby (12-0, 10 KO) vs Narciso Carmona (11-0-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Money Powell IV (13-1, 8 KO) vs Shawn McCalman (13-0, 7 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Javon Campbell (12-1, 10 KO) vs Lorenzo Parra (22-1, 17 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
  • LeAnna Cruz (5-0, 0 KO) vs Maryguenn Vellinga (4-3-2, 6 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds
  • Asa Stevens (4-0, 2 KO) vs D’Angelo Hopgood (2-1, 2 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
  • Javier Zamarron (4-0, 3 KO) vs Sebastian Santiago (0-1), featherweights, 4 rounds

