The new Overtime Boxing (OTX) series is back for another Friday night of fights on DAZN, starting at 8 pm ET tonight, with Kurt Scoby facing Narciso Carmona in the eight-round main event from Atlanta.

The card will feature several prospects in action, and we’ll be in with some laid back coverage down in the comments, mostly just chatting and seeing what we see.

There’s also a second card on DAZN tonight, as Jake Paul’s “Most Valuable Prospects” series has its second outing, with Nestor Bravo facing Will Madera in the 10-round main event from Orlando. That one starts at 7 pm ET.

Whatever you’re watching, join us this evening!

